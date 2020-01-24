Think outside the cookie box - Girl Scout cookies on sale Feb 28

Friday, January 24, 2020

COOKIES!

What’s inside the box is super tasty, but it’s the amazing experiences that happen outside the cookie box that make Girl Scout Cookies® extra special.

When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful — teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook (and that’s just the beginning).

Because proceeds from your purchase stay local, you help the awesome entrepreneurs who sell Girl Scout Cookies in your community power new experiences for themselves and their troop.

When you support her success through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, you’re narrowing the entrepreneurship gap between women and men by nurturing that go-getter spirit early on and equipping her with the confidence and know-how to dream big and do bigger.

Your cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow!

2020 Cookie Booth Sales Begin February 28 and End March 15.




Attn local girl scout troops - let us know if you will be setting up a booth.



Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
