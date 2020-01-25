Police say: It could have been worse

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Photo courtesy King County Sheriff's Office


This could have been so much worse!

On 1/22/2020 at 1:30 PM, we received a 911 call from the 6700 block of NE 182nd in Kenmore.

A car had just crashed through an apartment unit, after the elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

Thankfully no one was in the apartment at the time, except a dog who managed to quickly get out of the way.

The driver is okay, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
