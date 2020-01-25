Police say: It could have been worse

Photo courtesy King County Sheriff's Office

This could have been so much worse!On 1/22/2020 at 1:30 PM, we received a 911 call from the 6700 block of NE 182nd in Kenmore.A car had just crashed through an apartment unit, after the elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.Thankfully no one was in the apartment at the time, except a dog who managed to quickly get out of the way.The driver is okay, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.--KCSO