Police say: It could have been worse
This could have been so much worse!
On 1/22/2020 at 1:30 PM, we received a 911 call from the 6700 block of NE 182nd in Kenmore.
A car had just crashed through an apartment unit, after the elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.
Thankfully no one was in the apartment at the time, except a dog who managed to quickly get out of the way.
The driver is okay, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
