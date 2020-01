Lake Forest Park Benjamin H. Newell













The University of Wyoming lists the following nonresident students on the 2019 fall semester academic Dean's and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.