Notes from Shoreline City Council meeting January 27, 2020

Shoreline City Council Meeting

We don’t want Shoreline Place to be 100% multi-family housing, and we had to work really hard to get them to put in any commercial. We envisioned Shoreline Place as a city center where people could gather.



We shouldn’t treat one development different from the others. And we need to look at this citywide - look at the big picture. By limiting the property tax exemption by utilizing a cap, we may not get more retail but instead get housing without affordable housing. Or we may get no development at all.



The demand is for housing in today’s market. The housing sector is where we can attract redevelopment dollars. With the property tax exemption we can get affordable housing in addition to the housing we’re going to get anyway. Developers are building housing requiring the walkability and vibrant urban development people are looking for. The high quality is creating the environment we want developed with plazas and parks and tree-lined streets.



Retail space can be hard to fill. Anchor tenants are difficult to find. Retail is changing and small retail spaces seem difficult to occupy. We can always push for more retail in addition to the affordable housing.



Can we extend past 12 years? This is the amount of time the developer has to offer those units as affordable (and as a result the tax exemption applies). There could be an extension of this program.



Staff plans to review our existing policies, including property tax exemption, and provide options for potential changes in the scope of the upcoming Housing Action Strategy project between now and early 2021.



Since there are two Councilmembers away on City business, and we still have some questions, we will schedule this for Action on Feb 10th with the understanding we will have this ordinance in front of us and an amendment to replace the cap with a higher cap if we decide not to eliminate it.



Meeting adjourned

Should we remove the cap or increase the total units cap?