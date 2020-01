Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month: Health Chiropractic and Massage

Dr. Tim Norton

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce has named DR. TIM NORTON OF HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC AND MASSAGE its January Business of the MonthDr. Norton grew up in the Shoreline area before attending Life Chiropractic College West in California. In 1996, he graduated with highest honors – Summa Cum Laude.Dr. Norton has created a family practice with a contemporary, open, and friendly environment. Using a “team” approach, he works with his patients to achieve their health goals.Dr. Norton is a Distinguished Fellow of Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP)/Advanced Certified CBP, the leading chiropractic technique in spinal correction and research. He has extensive post-graduate training in:Procedures and rationale for spinal modeling and correctionBiomechanical principles of the spineNeurology, posture, and systemic healthCervical and lumbar rehabilitationChiropractic O.B./pediatric careExtremity adjustingWhiplash and spinal traumaDr. Norton is also a certified Industrial Injury Prevention Consultant for two major airlines as well as local businesses. He is a member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association, The International Chiropractic Association and sits on the Board of Directors for the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. Health Chiropractic is located in Gateway Plaza at 18336 Aurora Ave. N #111, Shoreline 98133 . 206-542-3607 and Email: info@healthchiropractic.com