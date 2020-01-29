Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month: Health Chiropractic and Massage

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Dr. Tim Norton
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce has named DR. TIM NORTON  OF HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC AND MASSAGE its January Business of the Month

Dr. Norton grew up in the Shoreline area before attending Life Chiropractic College West in California. In 1996, he graduated with highest honors – Summa Cum Laude.

Dr. Norton has created a family practice with a contemporary, open, and friendly environment. Using a “team” approach, he works with his patients to achieve their health goals.

Dr. Norton is a Distinguished Fellow of Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP)/Advanced Certified CBP, the leading chiropractic technique in spinal correction and research. He has extensive post-graduate training in:

    Procedures and rationale for spinal modeling and correction
    Biomechanical principles of the spine
    Neurology, posture, and systemic health
    Cervical and lumbar rehabilitation
    Chiropractic O.B./pediatric care
    Extremity adjusting
    Whiplash and spinal trauma

Dr. Norton is also a certified Industrial Injury Prevention Consultant for two major airlines as well as local businesses. He is a member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association, The International Chiropractic Association and sits on the Board of Directors for the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

Health Chiropractic is located in Gateway Plaza at 18336 Aurora Ave. N #111, Shoreline 98133. 206-542-3607 and Email: info@healthchiropractic.com



