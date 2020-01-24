Wrestling: Shorewood wins their final home match of the season
Friday, January 24, 2020
|Kody Carpenter 145lb
The contest began at 126 pounds with Shorewood senior Kai Layton. Layton jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first period before pinning his opponent in the second to start things well.
After Meadowdale won at 132 pounds Shorewood began a string of three straight senior captains. At 138 pounds Thunderbird Curt Tanaka faced off against Meadowdale's Jin Lee, ranked #7 in the state. Tanaka countered numerous attacks to cling to a 4-1 lead before Lee was forced to injury default halfway through the second period.
|Kurt Tanaka 138lb
At 152 pounds it was a battle of ranked wrestlers between Shorewood's Devin Leach, ranked #7, and Meadowdale's Thaddeus Gonzalez, ranked #8. Points were hard to come by, but Leach pulled out a 3-2 win.
Thanks to the four for four night from the seniors, Shorewood had stretched the team lead to 21-6. T-Bird Cole Becker kept things going when he pinned 10th ranked Caleb Monilas in the next match. By the time sophomore Max Null pinned his opponent at 195 pounds it was a 30-3 run for the Thunderbirds.
|Devin Leach 152lb
Shorewood wrestles next on Saturday at the Doug Makaiwi Memorial Tournament in Raymond, WA
Varsity coach: Derek Norton
Shorewood Record: 8-0 Overall, 4-0 WESCO South
Shorewood 42 - Meadowdale 27
@ Shorewood High School
106: Double Forfeit
113: Hilmy Burch MD pinned Clayton Elder 0:42
120: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Javier Richmond 1:40
*126: Kai Layton SW pinned Zach Sinnes 3:42
132: Nathan Lee MD pinned Aidan Jung 3:24
138: Curt Tanaka SW win by injury default Jin Lee
145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Devin DeWeese 3:00
152: Devin Leach SW dec. Thaddeus Gonzalez 3-2
160: Cole Becker SW pinned Caleb Monilas 1:59
170: RJ Buchheim SW dec. Thomas Nakamura 14-11
182: Sau Hernandez MD dec. Hunter Tibodeau 12-7
195: Max Null SW pinned Joseph Williams 3:37
220: Again Ballin MD pinned Isaac Kabuchi 3:10
285: Alex Krueger MD pinned Milan Johnson 1:09
--Clark Norton
0 comments:
Post a Comment