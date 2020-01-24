Wrestling: Shorewood wins their final home match of the season

Kody Carpenter 145lb





It was Senior Night on Thursday, January 23, 2020 as Shorewood welcomed the Meadowdale Mavericks for their final home match of the season.The contest began at 126 pounds with Shorewood senior. Layton jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first period before pinning his opponent in the second to start things well.After Meadowdale won at 132 pounds Shorewood began a string of three straight senior captains. At 138 pounds Thunderbirdfaced off against Meadowdale's Jin Lee, ranked #7 in the state. Tanaka countered numerous attacks to cling to a 4-1 lead before Lee was forced to injury default halfway through the second period.At 145 poundsgot the first takedown before being reversed to his back. After a furious fight to avoid the pin Carpenter found himself with a 5-2 deficit at the end of the first round. After securing a reversal in the second period he caught his opponent with a big throw for a dramatic pin that sent the crowd into a deafening roar.At 152 pounds it was a battle of ranked wrestlers between Shorewood's, ranked #7, and Meadowdale's Thaddeus Gonzalez, ranked #8. Points were hard to come by, but Leach pulled out a 3-2 win.Thanks to the four for four night from the seniors, Shorewood had stretched the team lead to 21-6. T-Birdkept things going when he pinned 10th ranked Caleb Monilas in the next match. By the time sophomorepinned his opponent at 195 pounds it was a 30-3 run for the Thunderbirds.The Mavericks refused to quit and narrowed the gap with a trio of pins, but it was too little, too late. Sophomoreat 120 pounds dominated his way to a first round pin in the final match of the night to send the fans home happy with a final score of 42-27.Shorewood wrestles next on Saturday at the Doug Makaiwi Memorial Tournament in Raymond, WAVarsity coach: Derek NortonShorewood Record: 8-0 Overall, 4-0 WESCO South@ Shorewood High School106: Double Forfeit113: Hilmy Burch MD pinned Clayton Elder 0:42120: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Javier Richmond 1:40*126: Kai Layton SW pinned Zach Sinnes 3:42132: Nathan Lee MD pinned Aidan Jung 3:24138: Curt Tanaka SW win by injury default Jin Lee145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Devin DeWeese 3:00152: Devin Leach SW dec. Thaddeus Gonzalez 3-2160: Cole Becker SW pinned Caleb Monilas 1:59170: RJ Buchheim SW dec. Thomas Nakamura 14-11182: Sau Hernandez MD dec. Hunter Tibodeau 12-7195: Max Null SW pinned Joseph Williams 3:37220: Again Ballin MD pinned Isaac Kabuchi 3:10285: Alex Krueger MD pinned Milan Johnson 1:09--Clark Norton