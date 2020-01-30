Author, educator, lecturer to speak at American Legion Post 227 meeting Feb 4

The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. A meet and greet starts at 6:30pm and the program starts at 7:00pm. Both veterans and the public at large are invited and welcome to attend.





The Post will welcome John Fredrickson, a USAF Veteran with service as an Aircrew Life Support Specialist during the Vietnam War. He authored four published books related to the aircraft industry after 36 years with the Boeing Company. The meeting will be held at Post 227, located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 . [Behind Goodwill @ NE 145th St and 15th Ave NE]





John will speak on “Close Air Support During the Korean War,” interwoven with the clash of Soviet vs. American developed aircraft from WWII to the Vietnam war era.



A brief intermission for refreshments after the talk will allow visitors to depart. Post 227 members are urged to stay for the post meeting that will follow the intermission. We hope to see you at the meeting.



While you are at the meeting, you can check out the Post Library that includes a large collection of military related books, video tapes and DVDs. Any of these can be checked out, used and returned by post members and community without charge. Also, for more information about Post 227,











