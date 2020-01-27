Workshop: Clean, Dry, and .... Where?

Monday, January 27, 2020


Recology Recycling Workshop 

CLEAN, DRY AND…..WHERE? 

Yes. You are not the only one wondering about the proper disposal of your shredded paper. 

Briarcrest Neighborhood Association and Shoreline United Methodist Church are co-sponsoring an event to help you answer those nagging questions about recycling. We all want to be good stewards of the earth so come learn from the experts at Recology, our local solid waste utility. A question and answer time will follow their presentation. Feel free to bring examples 

Thursday, February 6, 

7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Shoreline United Methodist Church


Shoreline, WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 12:52 AM
