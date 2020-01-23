Agenda for Shoreline city council meeting Jan 27

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The Monday, January 27, 2020 7pm Shoreline City Council meeting includes three study items:

(a) Discussing the 145th and I-5 Interchange Project Delivery Strategy

(b) Discussing Ordinance No 876 - Amending Chapter 3.70 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Modify the System Improvements Eligible for Park Impact Fees

(c) Discussing Ordinance 879 - Amending SMC 3.27 for Multifamily Property Tax Exemption Conditions within the Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area





Meetings are held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Meetings can be view online live and in the archives













The City is moving forward with the design of two roundabouts with a wide multi-use pathway on the north side of the 145th Street / I-5 overpass bridge deck, which WSDOT supports.The proposed amendment is necessary to provide more opportunities for addressing the shortage of parks and open space within the Westminster Triangle neighborhood and to implement the Shoreline Place Development Agreement approved in September 2019 via Resolution No. 441.The proposed amendment to Exhibit B1 would expand the geographic area for acquisition and development to include the Westminster Triangle neighborhood making projects in that area eligible for PIF funding and would expand the geographic boundaries of these projects west to Dayton Avenue and south to 145th Street for the Shoreline Place developmentSMC 3.27.040(D) provides a specific requirement that within the Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area (CRA) there is 500 total unit cap that can qualify for the PTE program. Merlone Geier has requested that the City consider removing the 500-unit cap