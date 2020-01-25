Get 4Culture funding for your creative project
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Project Grant Deadlines are March 4, 2020
4Culture, King County’s cultural funding agency, is excited to announce our annual grant program that supports projects for individuals and groups working in the arts, heritage and preservation!
It is one of the largest grant programs 4Culture offers and King County residents are encouraged to apply.
Applications submitted by King County artists, art groups, local historians and owners of historic properties will be reviewed. There will be workshops in January and February to ensure you have support every step of the way.
4Culture is accepting applications for Art Projects, Heritage and Preservation Special Projects from now until March 4th.
Art Projects fund artists and small arts groups from traditional to contemporary, emerging to established who are working in all creative disciplines and genres to enhance the cultural life of King County. Last year, Monique Franklin explores African American motherhood in her one-woman performance piece Mama'z Muezz Show and Soundtrack. Pacific Sámi Searvi used their grant towards Na Nu NW, a one-day celebration of the indigenous culture of the Sami people, hailing from Northern Europe and Russia.
Heritage Projects supports work uncovering, illuminating, and sharing the rich history that is all around us in King County. Oral histories? Research? Online exhibitions? Heritage Projects can fund it all, and more. Mountains to Sound Greenway used project grant funds to create blog stories for Savor Snoqualmie, providing interesting information about historic sites such as the famous cow at Carnation Farms.
Preservation Special Project grants are designed to support efforts to preserve and safeguard a historic site or building in King County. It can fund neighborhood surveys, landmark nominations, building assessments, planning projects, educational workshops, advocacy efforts, and more. The Enumclaw Plateau Historical Society used their grant to get the Enumclaw Masonic Hall designated as a city landmark, and the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation hired a consultant to document Latino heritage sites for the Revisiting Washington website.
Contact Information
Please contact a grant manager directly with questions or to let them know they are thinking about applying.
Workshops
Grant writing can be overwhelming, so 4Culture provides step-by-step guidance throughout the process as well as a series of informal workshops. No RSVP needed.
Workshops in Shoreline - for other locations in King county see the webpage
4Culture is very interested in encouraging new applicants and working with as many people as possible producing arts and culture in King County.
- Art Projects – Individual Artists: Heather Dwyer, heather.dwyer@4culture.org or 206.263.1597
- Art Projects – Groups: Doreen Mitchum, Doreen.mitchum@4culture.org or 206.263.1605
- Heritage Projects: Chieko Phillips at chieko.phillips@4culture.org or 206 477.6811
- Preservation Special Projects: Brandi Link at brandi.link@4culture.org or 206.263.1593
Grantwriting
Thursday, February 13, 12:00– 1:00 pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
