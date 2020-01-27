Art of Food and Wine in Lynnwood Feb 8 supports the arts

A benefit event with food, wine, art demos and live music is back in 2020 to support the Arts in Lynnwood on February 8, 2020 from 5-9pm at the Lynnwood Convention Center





The entertainment lineup includes live music from "The Ampere Collective," a spunky quintet that plays fusion, soul and jazz. "Funk n Groove" from Shoreline Community College will be there, too, with their infectious blend of funk, rock and pop. Solo guitarist and songwriter Joshua Blatman will also be in the evening's entertainment lineup.



Local artists confirmed so far include wood worker Bill Grader, encaustic artist Sharon Grader, pastel and oil artist Janis Graves, oil painter Kathleen Moore and whimsical ceramic sculptor Mike O’Day. They will amaze and inspire you with their art demonstrations!



Foodies will delight at the selection of gourmet bites from local restaurants Anthony’s Seafood Grill, Chef Dane Catering, Lombardi’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, and the chefs of the Lynnwood Convention Center. More are expected, keep checking the website for updates.



Let’s not forget the art of the vine! The evening will be an epic opportunity to try some fabulous local wine because 20 wineries will be there pouring sips.







Foodies Only - $15 early bird/$2o after Jan 31st. Includes 10 food bites

Wine Lovers Only - $25 early bird/$30 after Jan 31st Includes 10 one-ounce wine tastings

The Full Deal - $40 early bird/$50 after Jan 31st Includes 10 food bites and 10 one-ounce wine tastings

This is a 21+ only event, and government issued identification will be necessary.



Funds raised by the event will be used to for public arts projects identified by the Lynnwood Arts Commission, which supports universal access to diverse arts to enrich our community’s quality of life and economic vitality.



Tickets are on sale now at www.LynnwoodFoodWine.com . Buy now to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. Ticket prices will go up on February 1st.