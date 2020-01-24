Jobs: part-time jobs in Mountlake Terrace
Friday, January 24, 2020
The City of Mountlake Terrace has several part-time summer jobs advertised.
Head Swim Coach – Summer Swim League
The Mountlake Terrace Marlins Swim Team is a summer league team located in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. We are currently seeking an enthusiastic, experienced head coach with excellent leadership skills to further develop and expand our existing team. The Marlins are a member of the Craze Summer Swim League, offering a recreational competitive swim program for ages 6-18.
Work hours are subject to change, but will typically be:
- Practice: Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. OR 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (approximately)
- Swim meets: Friday, Saturday or Sunday Times/locations may vary
Assistant Swim Coach(s) – Summer Swim League
The Mountlake Terrace Marlins Swim Team is a summer league team located in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. We are currently seeking 3 to 4 enthusiastic assistant swim coach(s) with excellent leadership skills to assist with further develop and expand our existing team. The Marlins are a member of the Craze Summer Swim League, offering a recreational competitive swim program for ages 6-18. The team is governed by the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks Department.
Work hours are subject to change, but will typically be:
- Practice: Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. OR 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (approximately)
- Swim meets: Friday, Saturday or Sunday Times/locations may vary
Clerk I – Recreation Pavilion (three-quarter time)
This ¾ time position performs a variety of customer service functions in support of the Recreation and Parks Department at the Recreation Pavilion. These functions include: answering customer inquiries by telephone and/or person, registering participants for classes/programs, collecting admissions fees, financial deposits, filing, copying, maintaining program information, scheduling facilities for private and public use, and providing food and beverage service at the espresso cart.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
For more information view the attached job description.… Read on
