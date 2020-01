Whitney Potter: The Year of the Rat

Happy Lunar New Year





The Zodiacal Rat is the first of the repeating 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac , constituting part of the Chinese calendar system (with similar systems in use elsewhere). The Year of the Rat in standard Chinese is ( Chinese : 鼠年; pinyin : shǔ​nián); the rat is associated with the first branch of the Earthly Branch 子 (zǐ), which starts a repeating cycle of twelve years.The Chinese word shǔ​ ( 鼠 ) may refer to rat mouse , or other muroid -type animal. There are also a yearly month of the rat and a daily hour of the rat ( Chinese double hour , midnight, 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.). Years of the rat are cyclically differentiated by correlation to the Heavenly Stems cycle, resulting in a repeating cycle of five years of the rat (over a sixty-year period), each rat year also being associated with one of the Chinese wu xing , also known as the "five elements".