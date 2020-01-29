Telephone town hall with 32nd district house reps Ryu and Davis Jan 30
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
|Rep. Lauren Davis
32nd Legislative District House Representatives Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will be holding a Telephone Town Hall Meeting from 6 - 7pm on Thursday, January 30 (calls will begin going out at 5:55pm)
Calls will go out to thousands of constituent homes (landlines) throughout the 32nd Legislative District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers.
Those who do not receive a call (or who don't answer the phone fast enough!) can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.
|Rep. Cindy Ryu
Reps. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, and Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline (32nd Legislative District), represent parts of King and Snohomish Counties, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and part of Edmonds.
