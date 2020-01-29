Telephone town hall with 32nd district house reps Ryu and Davis Jan 30

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Rep. Lauren Davis
32nd Legislative District House Representatives hosting January 30 Telephone Town Hall at 6:00pm

32nd Legislative District House Representatives Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will be holding a Telephone Town Hall Meeting from 6 - 7pm on Thursday, January 30 (calls will begin going out at 5:55pm)

Calls will go out to thousands of constituent homes (landlines) throughout the 32nd Legislative District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. 

Those who do not receive a call (or who don't answer the phone fast enough!) can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.

Rep. Cindy Ryu
They plan to update constituents on the 2020 legislative session and provide an opportunity for them to ask questions on issues facing the state legislature like housing and homelessness, education, healthcare, transportation, the environment, the economy, and any others.

Reps. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, and Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline (32nd Legislative District), represent parts of King and Snohomish Counties, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and part of Edmonds.



