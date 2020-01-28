Three similar burglaries within a short period of time

On Saturday evening, January 27, 2020 there were two residential burglaries in the same area of Lake Forest Park.





The first burglary was in the 3100 blk of NE 197th Place and the second was in the 3000 blk of NE 190th Street.





It appears that in the first burglary the suspect was interrupted and fled the house as the homeowner opened his garage door when he returned home.





The second burglary also appears to have been interrupted by the homeowner.





A K9 track was unable to locate the suspect. A Shoreline PD unit assisted with containment and advised that they had a similar type residential burglary that occurred between 6pm to 8pm at 30th and 198th with the same circumstances.





If you have any information on these crimes, please contact Officer Parrish mparrish@cityoflfp.com











