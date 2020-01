Free Parent Leadership and Children's Leadership courses

Parent Leadership Training Institute

Children's Leadership Training Institute

Spring 2020

It teaches civic and community leadership, how systems work, advocacy, engagement and public speaking skills. As a graduation requirement, students design a project to benefit their schools or neighborhoods. Graduates are eligible to receive 5 college credits.Theis a free, 11-week course open to children ages 3 to 14 whose parents attend the PLTI. Children increase their reading, leadership and public speaking skills and receive a take-home a book every session.The PLTI and CLTI start February 22nd and end May 16, 2020. Classes are held twice a week: Wednesdays 6:00pm to 8:30pm and Saturdays 9:00am to 12noon.Graduation takes place at the WA State Capitol in Olympia.Classes are held at Everett Community College, 2000 Tower St, Everett, WA 98201 Apply here or email: Info@wafamilyengagement.org