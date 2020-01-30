StoryBook Theater’s upcoming sensory-friendly performances

















Over the past three years, the most common feedback from parents has been gratitude for a safe space their child can be themselves. It’s ok if they make noise, move around, play with a toy, or wear their headphones. It’s a place both parent and child can relax, feel safe, and enjoy a live theater experience.



“We really appreciate the sensory-friendly shows, without which my daughter wouldn’t have been able to enjoy any educational and entertaining live theater,” a recent StoryBook patron said. Another patron commented, “Thanks for this fantastic opportunity. You made it possible for me to go to the theater with my son!”

Coming up, StoryBook has four sensory-friendly performances of Little Red, and four more of The Frog Prince in the spring.



Little Red sensory-friendly shows:

February 1 at 1:30pm – Renton Carco Theatre

February 9 at 3:30pm – Kirkland Performance Center

March 8 at 3:30pm – Everett PUD Auditorium

March 21 at 1:30pm – Shoreline Conference Center

The Frog Prince sensory-friendly shows:

April 18 at 1:30pm – Renton Carco Theatre

April 26 at 3:30pm – Kirkland Performance Center

May 9 at 1:30pm – Shoreline Conference Center

May 17 at 3:30pm – Everett PUD Auditorium

About Studio East and StoryBook Theater



About Studio East and StoryBook Theater

Studio East has become one of the largest children's theater training programs in the Seattle area. Studio East is the home of StoryBook Theater, an adult professional touring troupe that introduces young children to live theater at venues throughout the Puget Sound area. Today, Studio East serves over 60,000 people annually with a comprehensive program of drama classes, theater arts camps, Mainstage productions and live performances for children from ages 3 through 19. In addition, StoryBook offers venue tours and social stories on their website that carefully explain what to expect during your hour at a StoryBook show.













StoryBook Theater is excited to be in their third season of offering sensory-friendly performances for each of their musicals. Thanks to Safeco Insurance Fund, the StoryBook team is able to present 12 sensory-friendly shows a season for only $7 a ticket.StoryBook’s goal is to ensure everyone is able to experience the magic of live theater. In order to make their shows more accessible for individuals with autism, neurodiversity, Asperger syndrome, Down syndrome or other sensory processing disorders or special needs, they adjust the sound and light levels, offer a quiet space, and make sure to have friendly ushers to offer assistance to those in need.