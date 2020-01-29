Sno-Isle Genealogy offers free beginning class and free help with Scandinavian and German research

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Sno-Isle monthly meetings are held in the
Wickers Building at Heritage Park
in Lynnwood

Free beginning genealogy class is offered the first Saturday of the month (next date February 1, 2020), by the Sno-Isle Genealogical society at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood

The free one hour drop-in class begins at 10am. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday or Thursday 11 - 3pm.

Free Scandinavian and German research help is offered by appointment on the first and third Tuesdays of the month (February 4 and 18) by the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Lee Langsted has done extensive research in these areas and will assist researchers in a 45 minute one on one session by appointment. Call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday from 11-3pm to schedule an appointment.

The monthly meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is Wednesday, February 5 at 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood in the Wicker's Bldg. Brief announcements at 6:30pm followed by the program at 7pm.

Dave Richardson, a professional book repairman, will discuss how he repairs damaged books. He invites people to bring any old "sick" book that needs repair for ideas on how to improve the book and what it may cost. Guests are invited. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday from 11-3pm.



