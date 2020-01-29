Sno-Isle Genealogy offers free beginning class and free help with Scandinavian and German research

The free one hour drop-in class begins at 10am. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday or Thursday 11 - 3pm.





Dave Richardson, a professional book repairman, will discuss how he repairs damaged books. He invites people to bring any old "sick" book that needs repair for ideas on how to improve the book and what it may cost. Guests are invited. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday from 11-3pm.











