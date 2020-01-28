Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote with AAUW Edmonds SnoKing
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Learn who was excluded.
Let’s complete our history by celebrating the women and men of color whose participation in the suffrage movement helped make voting rights for women possible.
Less well known than Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Alice Paul, Lucy Burns and other white women, their contributions were invaluable. The National Association of Colored Women’s motto was “Lifting as we climb.”
Saturday February 8, 2020 from 10-12 noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338, 20226 68th Ave W, Lynnwood 98036
This monthly meeting of AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch will include a Raffle, Book Sale, Refreshments and a chance to fill in what we missed in our schooling. Free admission.
Questions: Email Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com
The Mission of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.
0 comments:
Post a Comment