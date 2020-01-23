Scam of the Week: New twist on Social Security phone scam
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Social Security will never:
- Threaten people with arrest or other legal action unless they immediately pay a fine or fee.
- Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
- Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
- Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
Read more about what do if someone gets one of these calls or an email.
People without internet access are more vulnerable because they don't hear as much about the phone scams.
