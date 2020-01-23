Scam of the Week: New twist on Social Security phone scam

Thursday, January 23, 2020



The Inspector General of Social Security is warning the public that phone scammers may email faked letters or reports that appear to be from Social Security or Social Security’s Inspector General to convince victims to comply with their demands.

Social Security will never:
  • Threaten people with arrest or other legal action unless they immediately pay a fine or fee.
  • Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
  • Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
  • Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.

Read more about what do if someone gets one of these calls or an email.

People without internet access are more vulnerable because they don't hear as much about the phone scams. 






Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  