Scam of the Week: New twist on Social Security phone scam









Threaten people with arrest or other legal action unless they immediately pay a fine or fee.

Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.

Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.

Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.





People without internet access are more vulnerable because they don't hear as much about the phone scams.



















The Inspector General of Social Security is warning the public that phone scammers may email faked letters or reports that appear to be from Social Security or Social Security’s Inspector General to convince victims to comply with their demands.Social Security will never: