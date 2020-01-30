Presentation on Self-Care by Lisa McAndrew Marquart Sunday at First Lutheran Richmond Beach

Sunday February 2nd at First Lutheran Richmond Beach: Presentation on Self-Care by Lisa McAndrew Marquart

Anxiousness and stress, caused by the ups and down of life, can be keep us from enjoying life to the fullest. Self-Care has purpose and can help establish a feeling of vitality and restore balance in our lives

Lisa McAndrew Marquart will be presenting a program about self-care and how to get started toward a happier and more fulfilling life on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 9:45 am at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.

Lisa serves as founder, whole-health behavior change specialist, and lead educator for Baton Health®

Lisa received her undergraduate and graduate degree from Washington State University and post-graduate fellow’s training in community health interventions at Stanford University. Her major interests are in Caregiver Well-Being, Family Engagement Strategies, Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Across Life-Stages, and Novel Community-Centered Approaches to Improve Whole Child Outcomes.

Please join us and learn more about practical ways of integrating self-care into our busy lives.

First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach
18354 8th Avenue NW Shoreline 98177
Sunday, February 2, 2020
9:45am in the upstairs room



