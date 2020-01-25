Save Shoreline Trees community meeting with City Planner and WSDOT rep Tuesday
Saturday, January 25, 2020
|130 trees would be cut
Photo by Jamie Holter
Community Meeting Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7pm,
Highland Terrace Elementary School library, 100 N 160th St, Shoreline 98133.
Help Save the Tall Trees on Dayton Ave N and N 160th
7:10pm: Update: Caleb Miller, City Project Manager; and Christopher Linden, WSDOT
8:00pm: How you can help!
Save Shoreline Trees
7:10pm: Update: Caleb Miller, City Project Manager; and Christopher Linden, WSDOT
8:00pm: How you can help!
Once these trees are gone, they are gone forever.
Save Shoreline Trees
0 comments:
Post a Comment