Save Shoreline Trees community meeting with City Planner and WSDOT rep Tuesday

Saturday, January 25, 2020

130 trees would be cut
Photo by Jamie Holter


Community Meeting Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7pm
Highland Terrace Elementary School library, 100 N 160th St, Shoreline 98133. 

Help Save the Tall Trees on Dayton Ave N and N 160th

7:10pm: Update: Caleb Miller, City Project Manager; and Christopher Linden, WSDOT

8:00pm: How you can help!

Once these trees are gone, they are gone forever.

Save Shoreline Trees



