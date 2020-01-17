Saving 130 trees on Dayton
Photo by Jamie Holter
We published a story recently about the Shoreline city code requirements that would force the removal of 130 trees along the WSDOT property on Dayton and on N 155th. (See previous article)
The City is sending the first round of City review comments to WSDOT, so the project will be placed on hold until they submit revisions.
Caleb Miller, Associate Planner for the city says that, "We have asked them to provide an arborist report studying three alternatives to the required frontage improvements.
"Most significantly, we are looking at eliminating the new parking lane that was initially required, which should help to retain many of those trees. But we will need to see the arborist report to know the specific impacts."
Citizens who have submitted comments are receiving this letter in response.
The City has set up a FAQ page that they will update as the process moves along.
In the meantime, concerned citizens have created an advocacy group Save Shoreline Trees, a Washington non-profit organization with over 75 volunteers.
Save Shoreline Trees has asked WSDOT and the City of Shoreline to look at options for the sidewalks which might help save these trees, including meandering sidewalks, permeable pavement sidewalks, or raised platform sidewalks.
