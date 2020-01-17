Registration open for Shoreline Little League spring season
Friday, January 17, 2020
Interested in attending a free pre-season skills clinic? This clinic is available to registered players that are league age 9-12. All clinics will be held at the Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline 98155.
At this clinic we will:
Dates: January 18, January 25 and February 1
- Get kids who might not have picked up a ball or a bat in several months warmed up for baseball and softball.
- Give players a solid skill base for the assessment event in February & through the season.
- Get players ENERGIZED about playing baseball and softball again.
Time: 2:00 - 6:00pm - Players will be scheduled for specific 40 minute time slots and notified via email by the Friday prior for their specific clinic time.
Spots are limited, sign up today!
Shoreline Little League endeavors to mentor our community's youth in developing the qualities of sportspersonship, discipline, teamwork, confidence and physical well-being.
