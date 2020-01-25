Seattle Branch of the National Archives being closed with scant notice
Saturday, January 25, 2020
|National Archives Seattle Branch
Photo by Daniel Pensak
Genealogists all over the Northwest, including the Seattle Genealogical Society, agree. Tribal members and Alaskans agree. Local historians and researchers agree.
Within the next four years, the Federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will close the facility, and transfer the records to facilities in Kansas City, Missouri or Riverside, California. The property will be sold.
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) at Seattle holds 58,000 cubic feet of historic records from the Pacific Northwest for Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.
When the Alaska regional facility of NARA was closed in 2014 and the records transferred to Seattle, the residents of Alaska were promised that the records would stay in the Pacific Northwest in perpetuity. Tribal members use these files to establish or keep membership in tribes. Proof of tribal citizenship is used to obtain education funds. Tribal records have been used for retaining fishing rights, as in the Boldt Decision. Native school records from Alaska and Oregon are included in the NARA collections.
The National Archives at Seattle has 50,000 case files from the Chinese Exclusion Act from Chinese who entered the U.S. through the ports of Seattle, Sumas, Port Townsend, Washington; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, B.C. from 1882 to 1943. A dedicated staff of local volunteers is indexing these files. If these records are moved 1,000 miles away, this valuable work will end.
The deadline for public comment is Tuesday, January 28, 2020. If you have something to say, contact all of your elected officials, national and local.
According to The Times, "The move comes despite a letter sent Friday to the OMB by all senators from Washington, Alaska, Oregon and Idaho, and eight of the 10 Washington state representatives to Congress. The letter concluded the recommendation to close the archives 'was flawed' and should be rejected."
Even though our congressional representatives disagreed with the OMB, they still need to hear from constituents.
- Sen. Patty Murray - email - Seattle office 206-553-5545 - D.C. office 202-224-2621
- Sen. Maria Cantwell - email - Seattle office 206-220-6400 - D.C. office 202-224-3441
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal - email - Seattle office 206-674-0040 - D.C. office 202-225-3106
- State Legislative HOTLINE 1-800-562-6000 - email Shoreline 32 - Lake Forest Park 46
0 comments:
Post a Comment