Scam of the week: You are not being called by the Washington Medical Commission
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Attention: Clinics, doctors' offices, and pharmacies
The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has been alerted that scam artists are calling clinics, Dr. Offices and Pharmacies posing as the WMC or medical board.
These scam artists have increased the deceptiveness of the tactics by using direct phone numbers to WMC staff. The callers usually say a complaint has been opened on the physician or pharmacist. In the past, callers have said there is a problem with a physician’s DEA registration.
This is not how the WMC, state regulators, state medical boards or the DEA operate.
This is not how the WMC, state regulators, state medical boards or the DEA operate.
All practitioners should be skeptical of anyone claiming to be with the WMC making such demands. Please be aware the WMC will never call you asking for your DEA number, private information or looking for payment.
If you receive a call like this and have questions, please contact Medical.Commission@wmc.wa.gov
The WMC promotes patient safety and enhances the integrity of the medical profession through licensing, rule-making, discipline, and education. Follow the WMC on Facebook and Twitter.
The WMC promotes patient safety and enhances the integrity of the medical profession through licensing, rule-making, discipline, and education. Follow the WMC on Facebook and Twitter.
0 comments:
Post a Comment