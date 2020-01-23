Ronald Bog in January
Thursday, January 23, 2020
|Photographed from N 175th. Note the rustic shelter background left
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Here's a slightly different angle, looking toward Meridian
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
It's a Sound Transit mitigation process in return for building the Lynnwood Link through the wetlands on 1st NE between the fire station on 155th and Aegis Living on 1st NE.
We published an extensive article on the plans for the Bog in September. (What's happening with Ronald Bog? Blame it on Mr. Bean). At that time the ground was being scraped and chunks of concrete were still being dug out of the ground.
Four months later, it's a dramatic difference.
