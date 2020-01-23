Ronald Bog in January

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Photographed from N 175th. Note the rustic shelter background left
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


You will recall that Ronald Bog is undergoing extensive remodeling to plant trees and plants and create a healthy wetland.

Here's a slightly different angle, looking toward Meridian
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


It's a Sound Transit mitigation process in return for building the Lynnwood Link through the wetlands on 1st NE between the fire station on 155th and Aegis Living on 1st NE.

We published an extensive article on the plans for the Bog in September. (What's happening with Ronald Bog? Blame it on Mr. Bean). At that time the ground was being scraped and chunks of concrete were still being dug out of the ground.

Four months later, it's a dramatic difference.



