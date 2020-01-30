Free performance Saturday - Letters Aloud at Shoreline Community College

Letters Aloud - The Road To Fame

Curated and hosted by Paul Morgan Stetler.

Musical accompaniment by Jamie Maschler.

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8pm

Shoreline Community College

How did Bruce Lee become a star? What did David Bowie make of his first U.S. fan letter? And what did Oprah Winfrey write to her 16-year old self?

All read aloud by Shoreline Community College faculty members Tony Doupe’ and Debra Pralle, along with numerous student and faculty guest readers.





Tickets are free and so is the parking! Non-perishable food donations for the SCC Food Pantry gladly accepted.Hot off touring through Alaska, Idaho, and Washington, Letters Aloud brings its newest show, THE ROAD TO FAME to Shoreline Community College.Join us for a trip down the bumpy, winding roads of fame through letters to and from luminaries like Andy Warhol, Emily Dickinson, Tom Hanks, Stephen King, Serena Williams, John Cleese, and Muhammad Ali — including some of the greatest rejection letters ever written.Learn what makes the famous tick, from their humble beginnings, to ambition and hard work, to the rewards of admiring fans and lessons learned. With live musical accompaniment and a dynamic slideshow.