Entry to Apprenticeship Workshop Jan 30 at Shoreline Library

Thursday, January 23, 2020


Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155

Entry to Apprenticeship
Presented by Jerry Jordan, American Apprenticeship Initiative Grant Navigator, Renton Technical College.

  • Are you interested in a career and not just a job? 
  • Would you like to earn while you learn? 
  • Have you considered an apprenticeship?


This workshop will introduce you to numerous trades that offer apprenticeship programs to train future skilled workers.

Information provided includes: defining what apprenticeship programs are; benefits of an apprenticeship, minimum requirements; required documents; application process; selection process and timeline.

Find out if an apprenticeship is for you.



Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  