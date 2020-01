Entry to Apprenticeship Workshop Jan 30 at Shoreline Library

Are you interested in a career and not just a job?

Would you like to earn while you learn?

Have you considered an apprenticeship?













Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155 Presented by Jerry Jordan, American Apprenticeship Initiative Grant Navigator, Renton Technical College.This workshop will introduce you to numerous trades that offer apprenticeship programs to train future skilled workers.Information provided includes: defining what apprenticeship programs are; benefits of an apprenticeship, minimum requirements; required documents; application process; selection process and timeline.Find out if an apprenticeship is for you.