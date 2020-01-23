Entry to Apprenticeship Workshop Jan 30 at Shoreline Library
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
Entry to Apprenticeship
Presented by Jerry Jordan, American Apprenticeship Initiative Grant Navigator, Renton Technical College.
- Are you interested in a career and not just a job?
- Would you like to earn while you learn?
- Have you considered an apprenticeship?
This workshop will introduce you to numerous trades that offer apprenticeship programs to train future skilled workers.
Information provided includes: defining what apprenticeship programs are; benefits of an apprenticeship, minimum requirements; required documents; application process; selection process and timeline.
Find out if an apprenticeship is for you.
