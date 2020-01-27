King County Conservation District election online until Feb 11
Monday, January 27, 2020
King Conservation District (KCD) is a natural resources assistance agency authorized by Washington State and guided by the Washington State Conservation Commission.
"Our mission is to promote the sustainable use of natural resources through responsible stewardship. A five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing all KCD programs and activities."
KCD is holding its annual board election now through February 11, 2020. Eligible voters can access their ballots and election information here.
Online Ballot Access
KCD is piloting a new technology this year to expand voting access to their election. We have partnered with King County Elections, Democracy Live, and Tusk Philanthropies to ensure an accessible election for all registered voters in our service area.
Voters will be able to access their ballot through the Democracy Live portal to access and mark your ballot. Once you’ve made your selection, you can submit your ballot electronically, by mail or by dropbox.
Ballots will be processed by King County Elections, and after you submit yours, you can track it through the King County Elections website.
The OmniBallot is auditable, transparent, secure and accurate. At the end of the voting process, a paper ballot is downloaded by the elections administrator and printed for tabulation. A voter verified paper ballot is always available for a hand recount if necessary. Mobile voting access can improve participation and accessibility in elections.
KCD board members contribute local perspectives on important natural resource management and conservation issues, seek feedback about conservation programs from District residents, set KCD policy, and direct KCD’s work plan and budget.
Take a moment, review the candidates and cast your vote.
