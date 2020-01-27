Marriage in fact and fiction at Third Place Books

Two authors this week - both on the topic of marriage. A work of historical fiction portrays marriage during the London Blitz. A marriage counselor shares what he has learned.







Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way









Thursday, January 30 at 7pm

Terry Olson

Let Love Go Forward



What is the secret to a lasting marriage? What makes it good? How can a couple overcome rough patches? In Let Love Go Forward, former marriage and family counselor Terry Olsen explains the pitfalls and potholes that can sour a relationship.







