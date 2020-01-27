Marriage in fact and fiction at Third Place Books

Monday, January 27, 2020

Two authors this week - both on the topic of marriage. A work of historical fiction portrays marriage during the London Blitz. A marriage counselor shares what he has learned.


Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way


Thursday, January 30 at 7pm
Terry Olson
Let Love Go Forward

What is the secret to a lasting marriage? What makes it good? How can a couple overcome rough patches? In Let Love Go Forward, former marriage and family counselor Terry Olsen explains the pitfalls and potholes that can sour a relationship.


Friday, January 31 at 6pm
Peter Curtis
Pavel’s War

The Kohut family—Willy, Sophie and 3 year-old Pavel—join Willy's grandparents in London at the start of the Blitz, in this new historical novel, the third in a series. Challenges pile up: their flat is burned out in a raid, Willy transfers into the British army, Sophie takes a maid's job in Cambridge, and Pavel is sent away from the bombing to live on a farm. Will the Kohut's marriage hold together? What will happen to Pavel?



