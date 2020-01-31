Update on NE 155th St closures - this weekend and mid-February

Friday, January 31, 2020

NE 155th St closed to through traffic (1st Ave NE to 3rd Ave NE) for the weekend starting February 1, 2020. Closure hours will be 7am to 10pm.

In order to perform necessary utility work related to the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension project, NE 155th St from 1st Ave NE to 3rd Ave NE will be fully closed to all traffic on February 1.

The closure has been scheduled for the weekend at the request of the City in order to minimize the impact on traffic. Read Sound Transit's Closure Notice for more information.

Completion of the necessary utility work will require an additional full closure of the same area on NE 155th Street for three days in mid-February, at this time anticipated to be Friday - Sunday, February 14-16.

For further information regarding the utility work closures on NE 155th Street, see Sound Transit’s January 9 Notice on their Project Updates web page.

Until approximately February 28, drivers should not be surprised at delays, flaggers, partial closures,  and detours. Pedestrians and bicycles might be able to get through.

To report any issues related to construction, contact Sound Transit’s 24-Hour Construction Hotline at 888-298-2395.

For traffic information, contact Sound Transit’s Traffic Hotline at 206-612-6209.



Posted by DKH at 1:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  