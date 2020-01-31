Update on NE 155th St closures - this weekend and mid-February
Friday, January 31, 2020
In order to perform necessary utility work related to the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension project, NE 155th St from 1st Ave NE to 3rd Ave NE will be fully closed to all traffic on February 1.
The closure has been scheduled for the weekend at the request of the City in order to minimize the impact on traffic. Read Sound Transit's Closure Notice for more information.
Completion of the necessary utility work will require an additional full closure of the same area on NE 155th Street for three days in mid-February, at this time anticipated to be Friday - Sunday, February 14-16.
For further information regarding the utility work closures on NE 155th Street, see Sound Transit’s January 9 Notice on their Project Updates web page.
Until approximately February 28, drivers should not be surprised at delays, flaggers, partial closures, and detours. Pedestrians and bicycles might be able to get through.
To report any issues related to construction, contact Sound Transit’s 24-Hour Construction Hotline at 888-298-2395.
For traffic information, contact Sound Transit’s Traffic Hotline at 206-612-6209.
