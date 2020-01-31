Local Cat who survived cruelty to be featured on Kitten Bowl VII Sunday

“Courage” overcame abuse to find a happy home in Seattle

After she was strong enough to find a home, Courage was adopted by a Seattle family. (Her adopter posts regular updates about her happy new life on He never found out who hurt her, and he treated her injuries as best he could. Eventually the wounds closed, and Courage carried on. As time passed, Courage’s elderly guardian was no longer able to care for the cats on his property. Courage came to SAFe Rescue for a second chance. She was ill with a respiratory infection and various other health conditions, and she needed medical treatment and multiple surgeries to recover.After she was strong enough to find a home, Courage was adopted by a Seattle family. (Her adopter posts regular updates about her happy new life on Courage’s Instagram account









“Courage’s transformation from abused to loved is truly an inspiration; Courage shows us that the kindness of our community is much stronger than one person’s cruelty,” said Shelley Lawson, Development and Communications Director at SAFe Rescue and foster mom to Courage during her recovery.

Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a nonprofit organization that takes in homeless felines from the Puget Sound region and beyond and finds them loving families. Seattle Area Feline Rescue opened its Shoreline Adoption Center in 2014 and has since grown to be one of the largest feline-specific rescues in the country. Last year, SAFe Rescue found homes for 2,018 cats and kittens.



Courage's journey to a happy home has been documented by the Hallmark Channel and will be aired as a pre-recorded feature during the Kitten Bowl broadcast.

Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill organization in Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133. (501c3 #91-2041961.) SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes. Over 2,000 felines—including seniors and special needs cats — find homes at SAFe Rescue each year as people in search of new friends visit the welcoming storefront Adoption Center. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.













Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) announced that the inspiring story of Courage, a cat who came to the Rescue in 2018 after an unknown attacker cut off her ears and tail, will be featured this