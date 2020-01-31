Jobs: City of Shoreline

The City of Shoreline has an opening for:





CLOSING DATE: 02/16/20 11:59 PMThis position is an integral part of a 4-person team. The team works together on a daily basis providing programming for individuals with developmental disabilities. Planning activities, leading various programs, and effectively navigating the unique challenges of this group of individuals are what this position is comprised of. This team functions successfully by using a high level of communication, being open to feedback, having the ability to follow directions, and by being able to handle and resolve conflict in a timely and appropriate manner. Majority of the time spent in this position is working in an environment with 40 or more individuals with high needs in program Monday-Thursday. Because of this, it is important that the team be able to trust and rely on each other daily.DEFINITIONTo lead and assist in implementing recreation activities by overseeing extra help and patron participation. Provide administrative support to recreation programs, prepare recreational facilities for participant use and provide guidance for classes, activities and special events. This position will also help provide support for city of Shoreline special events, including, but limited to, day of event support, pre-event preparation and ongoing event activities.