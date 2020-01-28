Third Place Commons wants to hear your story
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Third Place Commons invites you to tell your Commons story.
On the occasion of Third Place Commons’ 20th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, members of the Commons community are invited to share their thoughts about what Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market have meant to YOU over the past two decades.
Whether you’re a lifetime local or brand new to the neighborhood, your story matters and Third Place Commons wants to hear it!
Tell your Commons story in approximately 250 words or fewer. It may be featured on the website, on social media, or even at the annual community breakfast (and birthday party) on Thursday, March 5th!
Need help getting started? Here are some prompts that might help get your creative juices flowing:
- Write a love letter to Third Place Commons in honor of Valentine’s Day.
- Imagine your community without Third Place Commons or the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. What would you miss most?
- Are you a long-time resident? Share your thoughts on the Town Center mall before Third Place Commons was here, and on how it has changed with the addition of Third Place Commons.
- Share a time in your life when the community at Third Place Commons was especially important to you.
- Talk about your favorite way to use Third Place Commons. Do you meet with friends? Come to dance? Bring the little ones for family programs? Shop the farmers market?
- Write a poem about Third Place Commons or the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
All submissions are requested by February 19, 2020. Visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org for all the details and more information on how to share your story. See you at the Commons!
