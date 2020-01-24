Register Friday for tour of school district Central Kitchen
Shoreline Schools will offer the first in its continuing series of Shoreline Schools Spotlight Tours on Friday, February 28 from 9:30-11:30 am. Registration is required by February 24.
Guests on this tour will learn about and tour the school district’s Central Kitchen facility and meet the staff who help prepare over 4,000 school meals each day. At the end of the tour, guests will be provided boxed lunches prepared by Central Kitchen. Please indicate any dietary restrictions on your tour registration.
Tour Schedule:
9:30 am- Meet at Shoreline Center Boardroom, 18560 1st Ave. NE, for a presentation on the Food and Nutrition Services program.
10:00 am- Depart for Central Kitchen by school bus
10:15 am- Tour Central Kitchen
11:30 am- Return to Shoreline Center
For more information and registration link, visit www.shorelineschools.org/spotlighttour.
