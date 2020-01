Lake Forest Bar and Grill

Lake Forest Park Town Center



The wonderful people at Lake Forest Bar and Grill are joining forces with Briarcrest Elementary to help lower the cost for all 5th and 6th graders to attend Camp Seymour this spring.It's so simple - you dine in (or order take out) and 20% of your tab will be donated. Also, think of all the fun you're going to have dining with SO MANY school friends!Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5pm – 10pm. Upper wing of Town Center (close to Ballinger Way) , Lake Forest Park.