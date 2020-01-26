Shoreline Mandarin classes celebrate Lunar New Year with song, dance, and dumplings

Shorewood IV Mandarin class with New Year's Eve dumplings











Shorewood IV Mandarin students displayed their

black and white artwork in honor of the New Year





Parents and school administrators stopped by and joined them for dumplings during their morning class.



Hua said that "Since this is the last year for the Mandarin program at Shorewood for those students I have worked hard to bring happiness to them for this Lunar New Year."

Meridian Park Mandarin students with Hua Zhang (right)





Meridian Park Mandarin class students did a Chinese dance called "Little Apple."





Meridian Park Mandarin students performed in the

variety show Friday evening. (left) Teacher Hua Zhang









They performed the "Dragons and Lions" dance at the Shorewood theater during the Meridian Park variety show Friday night.



Photos by Kristi Lin, Tien Peng, and Hua Zheng.









