Shoreline Mandarin classes celebrate Lunar New Year with song, dance, and dumplings

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Shorewood IV Mandarin class with New Year's Eve dumplings

Mandarin teacher Hua Zhang helped her fourth year class celebrate Lunar New Year's Eve on Friday, January 24, 2020 by following the Chinese tradition of making dumplings.

Shorewood Mandarin IV students made 15 pounds of dumplings to celebrate Lunar New Year and they also performed Lunar New Year songs as part of the celebrations. 

Shorewood IV Mandarin students displayed their
black and white artwork in honor of the New Year


Parents and school administrators stopped by and joined them for dumplings during their morning class.

Hua said that "Since this is the last year for the Mandarin program at Shorewood for those students I have worked hard to bring happiness to them for this Lunar New Year."

They made and displayed Lunar Year art pictures.

Meridian Park Mandarin students with Hua Zhang (right)

Meridian Park Mandarin class students did a Chinese dance called "Little Apple." 

Meridian Park Mandarin students performed in the
variety show Friday evening. (left) Teacher Hua Zhang


They performed the "Dragons and Lions" dance at the Shorewood theater during the Meridian Park variety show Friday night.

Photos by Kristi Lin, Tien Peng, and Hua Zheng.



Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  