Lake Forest Park International Day of Action Saturday: No War With Iran!





Join CODEPINK and co-hosts Lake Forest Park for Peace, et al. across the world as we demand peace with Iran.





Bring your sign and stand for peace.





January 25, 2020 at 11am - 12pm

Corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)

Lake Forest Park 98155





