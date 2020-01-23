Lake Forest Park International Day of Action Saturday
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Lake Forest Park International Day of Action Saturday: No War With Iran!
Join CODEPINK and co-hosts Lake Forest Park for Peace, et al. across the world as we demand peace with Iran.
Bring your sign and stand for peace.
January 25, 2020 at 11am - 12pm
Corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)
Lake Forest Park 98155
Email for more information or see the event page
