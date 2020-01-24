Give your input for bus and light rail integration in north King county
Friday, January 24, 2020
For decades, bus service on established transit corridors has connected customers to Northgate, the Roosevelt area, and the University District, and in 2021 that will shift and evolve with the addition of new light rail stations in each of these three neighborhoods.
King County Metro has upgraded and revised the transit network with each new phase of Sound Transit expansion to connect people to Link and better connect them within their communities.
Sound Transit is extending light rail from the University of Washington at Husky Stadium to Northgate Transit Center, opening two underground stations in the University District and Roosevelt and an elevated station at Northgate in 2021.
Because light rail avoids traffic congestion, riders reach their destinations faster and more reliably. This opens up the new opportunities to make transit work better for existing and new customers.
King County Metro today launched a survey and community engagement effort seeking public feedback on a proposed new bus network creating stronger connections to Sound Transit’s three future Link light rail stations opening in Seattle in 2021.
Visit the project calendar on Metro’s website to find a public event near you.
Based on Mobility Board members careful consideration of broader public feedback and input, the proposed bus network would:
Changes are being considered to more than 30 Metro routes and to Sound Transit Express Route 522.
- Improve east-west crosstown connections
- Create transfer points that are convenient and easy for customers to understand
- Make transit travel times for many trips faster and more consistent by connecting with light rail
- Increase access to hospitals and medical facilities (Northgate, UW, First Hill, Seattle Children’s)
- Expand opportunity through connections to growing job centers like South Lake Union
Even though the focus is on the stations at Roosevelt, Northgate, and the U District, the changes will affect all the north King county bus routes, including those serving Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.
These buses serve communities within Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Seattle, and Shoreline. The service updates will bring more people to and from light rail stations and respond to changing transportation needs.
Potentially affected routes: 26, 31, 32, 41, 44, 45, 48, 62, 63, 64, 65, 67, 70, 71, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 301, 303, 304, 308, 309, 312, 316, 330, 345, 346, 347, 348, 355, 372, 373, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Community Ride
Check out Sound Transit’s Northgate Link Extension page for the latest project information.
Sound Transit and Community Transit are discussing how bus service to and from Snohomish County can seamlessly integrate with light rail at the new light rail stations. Both agencies are talking to riders about adjusting ST Express and Community Transit service to create a more reliable regional transit network between 2021 and 2024, when the Lynnwood Link Extension is scheduled to open. Learn more on the Lynnwood Link Extension webpage.
