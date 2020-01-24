Give your input for bus and light rail integration in north King county

For decades, bus service on established transit corridors has connected customers to Northgate, the Roosevelt area, and the University District, and in 2021 that will shift and evolve with the addition of new light rail stations in each of these three neighborhoods.





Northgate Transit Center will

open in 2021





King County Metro has upgraded and revised the transit network with each new phase of Sound Transit expansion to connect people to Link and better connect them within their communities.





Sound Transit is extending light rail from the University of Washington at Husky Stadium to Northgate Transit Center, opening two underground stations in the University District and Roosevelt and an elevated station at Northgate in 2021.





Because light rail avoids traffic congestion, riders reach their destinations faster and more reliably. This opens up the new opportunities to make transit work better for existing and new customers.