Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice opens at the Edmonds Driftwood Players Feb 14

Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) is pleased to bring Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, February 14-March 1, 2020.

Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous matchmaking mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject.

When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be more slippery than it seems.

In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, Elizabeth and Darcy must look beyond his pride and her prejudice to find the best match of all.





Adapted by Jon Jory, Elizabeth Hershly directs the cast of talented local actors that includes (alphabetically) Nicola Amos, Trevor Burden, Mark Gladding, David Goss-Grubbs, Hanna Destiny Lynn, Laura McFarlane, Miki Murray, Christopher Puckett, Peter Savkovich, Rachael Schlimmer, Sara Schweid, Asa Sholdez, Annie St.John, and Karin Terry.

Of this production, Hershly says “Pride and Prejudice is that rare play that somehow manages to be light without being trivial, serious without being depressing, and earnest without being preachy. I hope the audience comes away with a sense of how much fun we all had exploring the story and bringing it to life for them.”