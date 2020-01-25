Huge Job Fair at Northshore Fire Wednesday Jan 29
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Job and Resource Fair - Public and Non-Profit Organizations
Job Seekers! Join over 30 public and non-profit employers for a free Job and Resource Fair.
Wednesday, January 29th from 11:00am until 3:00pm
- Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend.
- Organizations will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions.
- Organizations will be recruiting for administrative, IT, healthcare, public safety, and many other positions.
- Please come prepared with resumes and dress professionally.
- Network with local employers.
- Free parking and ADA accessible.
Employers attending include:
American Red Cross
Bothell Police Department
City of Bellevue
City of Everett
City of Lake Forest Park
City Year
King County Library System
Lake Forest Park Police Department
Monroe Correctional Complex
National Testing Network
Norcom
Northshore Fire Department
Public Safety Testing
Redmond Fire Department
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
Trilogy at Redmond Ridge
TSA
United Way of King County
U.S. Census Bureau
U.S. Post Office
Washington State Patrol
Washington Vocational Services
Woodinville Fire and Rescue
Worksource
YMCA - Northshore
and more...
