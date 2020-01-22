LFP City Council meets Thursday
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Lake Forest Park City Council meeting
On the agenda:
Ordinances and Resolutions
- Resolution 1659/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design for Separated Grade Crossing Study
- Resolution 1660/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Professional Services Agreement and Annual Maintenance Agreement with Springbrook to Update the City’s Financial Software System
- Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Update
- Council Committee Appointments
- Discussion Regarding Sales and Use Tax for Affordable and Supporting Housing in Accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406 (Chapter 338, Laws of 2019)
