LFP City Council meets Thursday

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Lake Forest Park City Council meeting

Thursday, January 23, 2020, 7pm, LFP City Hall Council Chambers, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

On the agenda:

Ordinances and Resolutions 
  • Resolution 1659/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design for Separated Grade Crossing Study
  • Resolution 1660/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Professional Services Agreement and Annual Maintenance Agreement with Springbrook to Update the City’s Financial Software System 
Action or Discussion
  • Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Update
  • Council Committee Appointments 
  • Discussion Regarding Sales and Use Tax for Affordable and Supporting Housing in Accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406 (Chapter 338, Laws of 2019)


