Einstein construction update
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The project is currently in the construction phase. They expect to move students into the new buildings next September. The landscaping will be done by December.
The Einstein site is small, so construction is going on around the existing buildings. This was done successfully with the construction of Shorewood High School.
|Classroom wing
When both the middle schools are complete, they will house 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. High schools will continue to be 9th through 12th grades.
