Einstein construction update

Photo by Steven H. Robinson













Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The project is currently in the construction phase. They expect to move students into the new buildings next September. The landscaping will be done by December.



The Einstein site is small, so construction is going on around the existing buildings. This was done successfully with the construction of Shorewood High School.





Classroom wing

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





When both the middle schools are complete, they will house 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. High schools will continue to be 9th through 12th grades.







Construction on the new Einstein Middle School began in June 2018 with an anticipated completion date of August 2020. The new 150,888 square foot school will have the capacity for 1,071 students. The architect for this project is Integrus Architects and contractor is Hoffman Construction. The total estimated cost for the project is $104,725,000.