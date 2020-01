Poetry reading at Alan Lau show at Shoreline Community College Art Gallery

Shoreline Community College Art Gallery presents...​

ALAN LAU

JAN 13 - MARCH 13, 2020

Poetry Reading with Musical Guest, Geoff Harper

Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:30 - 2pm





Artist Reception following the poetry reading





Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133, 206-546-4101

Alan Chong Lau

Photo by Carina del Rosario





Artist, writer, and community organizer Alan Chong Lau grew up in Paradise, California. In his first book,, Lau recalls early memories of his grandmother teaching him calligraphy in her kitchen – his first experience with the brush. “She’d guide our hands until they became extensions of her memory, until each character became her own,” he wrote.Lau earned his BA in Art from the University of California – Santa Cruz in 1976. Post-college, Lau traveled extensively, including several visits to Japan where he studied sumi-e and brush painting at the Nanga School in Kyoto with mentor Nirakushi Toriumi.After moving to Seattle in 1978, Lau began exhibiting his artwork at Francine Seders Gallery. Lau developed a visual style that was inspired by the traditional brush painting techniques, but unfettered by strict tradition and free in his own interpretations. Primarily working on delicate Japanese rice paper, Lau layers sumi ink, watercolor, pastel, and other media to create abstract works with great depth yet surprising lightness.Lau is also a published writer and poet. Collections of poetry include(1980), which won the American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation;(2000); and(2007).With Lawson Fusao Inada and Garrett Hongo, Lau authored(1978). His work has appeared in anthologies such as1900–2002 (2002) and(1998).