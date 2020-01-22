Six week program at Teen Center for young women and gender non-binary /non-conforming youth

Wednesday, January 22, 2020



Join the Shoreline Teen Center and Y-WE for a six-week program that will leave you feeling nourished, supported, and connected. In this program, we will practice self-care, explore our creativity, discuss our identities, gain leadership skills, and build healthy relationships.

Our introductory meeting is this Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:30 - 7pm in which we will talk about practicing self-care.

The program is for young women and gender non-binary/non-conforming youth and will be led by staff and youth leaders from Y-WE. (Check us out at www.y-we.org)

The Shoreline Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133.

JOIN IF: You want to feel renewed and practice self-love. You want to connect with other people who care about making our communities better.



