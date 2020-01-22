Pramila Jayapal Town Hall in LFP Feb 3
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Rep. Jayapal says that "I’m also excited to hear from you, so please come with questions!"
The Town Hall is sponsored by Third Place Books and will be held on the stage at Third Place Commons, upper level Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park
Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:30pm
RSVP here!
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact her district office by calling 206-674-0040.
Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th Congressional District which covers most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment