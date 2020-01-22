Pramila Jayapal Town Hall in LFP Feb 3

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold a constituent Town Hall in Lake Forest Park to talk about what she is doing in Congress to "expand opportunity, fight for equality and hold the President accountable."

Rep. Jayapal says that "I’m also excited to hear from you, so please come with questions!"

The Town Hall is sponsored by Third Place Books and will be held on the stage at Third Place Commons, upper level Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:30pm

RSVP here!

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact her district office by calling 206-674-0040.

Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th Congressional District which covers most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.



Posted by DKH at 1:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  