Open House for veterans and community at American Legion Post 227 on Friday

American Legion Post 227 is holding an open house on Friday, January 31 from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

All veterans and members of the community, whether military veterans or not, are invited and welcome to attend.





This is an opportunity for veterans and community members to get to know each other.



Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at the open house.



