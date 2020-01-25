Open House for veterans and community at American Legion Post 227 on Friday

Saturday, January 25, 2020

American Legion Post 227 is holding
an Open House on Friday Jan 31

American Legion Post 227 is holding an open house on Friday, January 31 from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
 
All veterans and members of the community, whether military veterans or not, are invited and welcome to attend. 

This is an opportunity for veterans and community members to get to know each other.

Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at the open house.

It is intended to provide a casual atmosphere where you can bring a newspaper to read, read books from the Post library, converse with others and just relax.

The Post 227 building is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 (the corner of NE 146th Street and 17th Ave NE, behind the Goodwill Store).

You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website.


Posted by DKH at 11:30 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  