Open House for veterans and community at American Legion Post 227 on Friday

American Legion Post 227 is holding an open house on Friday, January 31 from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
All veterans and members of the community, whether military veterans or not, are invited and welcome to attend.
This is an opportunity for veterans and community members to get to know each other.
Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at the open house.
It is intended to provide a casual atmosphere where you can bring a newspaper to read, read books from the Post library, converse with others and just relax.
The Post 227 building is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 (the corner of NE 146th Street and 17th Ave NE, behind the Goodwill Store).
You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website.
