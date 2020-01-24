New severe weather ferry schedules released

A foot of snow fell at the Anacortes terminal in the early morning

of Jan. 15. Terminal staff and vessel crews were able to get

the facility up and running following a few delays

Photo courtesy WSDOT









The San Juan Islands route switched over to them on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a foot of snow fell at the Anacortes terminal.











You will be notified through ferry alerts and social media whenever a route switches over to the severe weather schedules.





The schedules are the result of snowstorms last February, when the ferry system carried nearly 300,000 fewer customers than the same month in 2018.The new timetables provide appropriate service to match demand during storms.