Call for Artists: 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival - Artist Marketplace

Deadline: February 29, 2020





Why you should apply to the Shoreline Arts Festival Artist Marketplace:



The Shoreline Arts Festival gathers 10,000+ attendees for a summer celebration of the arts and local artists.





The two-day event is a long-established tradition in this suburban Seattle community.





This diverse Festival features an active Artists Marketplace along with juried art exhibitions, cultural performances, theatrical and literary performances, Hands-On Art, a children’s area, Food Court and much more.



Held at a great venue, the Festival is located on the grounds of the Shoreline Community College, with both indoor and outdoor activities, excellent amenities, and ample parking for attendees.



We’ve tightened up the layout this year and are proud to announce that activities will be surrounding the Artist Marketplace with Hands-on Art moving north of the marketplace. That puts the main stage and food court to the south, hands-on art to the north, and the marketplace right in the middle.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson



How to apply - deadline



Submit your application and $20 application fee online via Thursday, February 29, 2020.



Eligibility



• All work must be handmade. No commercially produced work, kits, or imported goods

• All work must be original and created by or under direction of the artists(s).

• Artist(s) must attend the entire Festival (June 27, 10am – 6pm and June 28, 10am – 5pm).

• Items must match type and quality submitted for jurying. No work by non-juried artists.



Booth Specifications



Three types of outdoor booth spaces are available:



• Inline: 10’ x 10’ uncovered, on asphalt: $175

• Corner: 10′ x 10′ uncovered, on asphalt: $200

• Center: 10′ x 10′ uncovered, on asphalt: $215



(all booth types can be doubled)



All booths must withstand Northwest weather conditions, with canopies weighted or staked against wind. Tables and chairs are available for rental. Overnight security is provided. In addition to the booth fee, a Shoreline business license may be needed.



Jurying



The jury panel includes working artists, gallery managers, and/or Festival directors, who determine the balance of categories and select the artists. Category sizes are based in part on average sales from previous years. Jury decisions are confidential.





